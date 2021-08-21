Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/21/2021

Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day in western North Dakota, with some even better news heading into the evening and overnight. There will be another chance for showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night heading into Sunday morning. By mid-morning on Sunday, those showers will become more widespread. Those will bring a very low risk of severe weather, with the biggest threat for severe weather being south of the James River Valley into South Dakota.

Temperatures Sunday will be right around seasonal averages, with a slight warm-up on Monday, but only a couple of degrees above average. There will be another chance of showers moving in late Monday into early Tuesday morning, and that will keep temperatures slightly below average for most of the week. Showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out heading into the weekend as well. Combined with these temperatures in the 70s, this may help relieve some of the pressure that the drought has put on the state.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea