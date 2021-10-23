Mike’s Saturday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 10/23/2021

A few high clouds are working their way into western North Dakota as of Saturday afternoon, and a bit thicker cloud cover to the southwest will give way to chances of showers throughout the night on Saturday and into Sunday afternoon.

As temperatures cool off, there is a good chance that a few places will have that rain change over to snow, while other places may see some very cold rain, or a wintry mix.

Cloud cover will hang around for most of us going into Monday, but chances for precipitation will be fairly limited.

Winds will strengthen to begin the workweek, with wind gusts nearing 40 miles per hour at times a strong possibility. Tuesday will be warmer, but will have more chances of some precipitation, which at this time looks to be mostly, if not all, rain.

Temperatures will warm up and sunshine will return by the middle of the week and into the weekend, with breezy conditions hanging around.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea