Mike’s Saturday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 10/30/2021

After a cold front passed through the region, temperatures were a bit cooler for your Saturday than the day prior. Some of us had a little bit of clearing in the clouds, but there were a few waves of clouds passing throughout the evening.

The overall pattern looks to be cool over the next few days, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. Our region is currently sitting under a trough that will continue to build with the help of some embedded shortwaves that will keep temperatures down over the next few days. However, going into Thursday, it looks that we will warm up slightly as an upper-level ridge is trying to push into our area.

The common denominator here is that we will have a rather dry pattern going into the workweek, and relatively calm winds toward the middle of the week.

The Aurora Borealis will be very active over the next couple of nights, so be sure to keep your eyes to the north. The cloud cover may inhibit some areas from getting the full experience tonight, but with some breaks in the clouds, it is sure to put on a show!

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea