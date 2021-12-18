Mike’s Saturday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/18/2021

Saturday was a chilly day across western North Dakota, however, our next system is set to move through tonight, and that will give us a brief reprieve from the cold. A warm front will be passing through late Saturday night into Sunday morning, moving from west to east. This will cause overnight lows out to the west to get into the mid and possibly upper teens in some spots, while overnight lows off toward the east will remain in the single digits, with some spots getting below zero. Precipitation chances with this next system will remain fairly low, although a few flurries to the north cannot be ruled out. Air near the surface is still rather dry, which would minimize those precipitation chances.

Behind the warm front, there will be another cold front passing through Sunday evening, which will bring temperatures similar to what we saw on Saturday.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea