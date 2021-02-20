Skip to content
Mike's Saturday Evening – #OneMinuteForecast 2/20/2021
Weather
by:
Mike Dandrea
Posted:
Feb 20, 2021 / 08:42 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 20, 2021 / 08:42 PM CST
State Wrestling
Video
Class B Basketball
Video
Tuition assistance for National Guard members
Video
Small business support
Video
LEGO Regionals
Video
FNF Pt 2
Video
FNF Pt 1
Video
Mandan Nutrition
Video
Alzheimer's and COVID
Video
Man OK after car launches off US-131, drops 40 feet
Video
Cohoes students write to local veteran
Video
KX Convo: Sue Shirek
Video
Friday, February 19th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
New Helicopters
Video
Help For Small Business
Video
Watford Tattoos
Video
Border Patrol Scam
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 2/19
Video
Go Red
Video
Transgender Bill Protest
Video
More Video
First close-up photos of NASA’s Perseverance landing on Mars
Gallery
40th Annual KX Sport Show
Gallery
Big Race Daytona
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
‘Tomorrow’s a new day’: Owner of century-old Karlsruhe building destroyed by fire staying positive
Video
Larger Scheels coming to Minot’s Dakota Square Mall in 2022
Video
Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery spearheading walleye population control project
Video
Suspected hypothermia deaths in homes mount in Texas
State Wrestling: Bismarck wins second straight dual state title, South Border finishes runner-up in tie breaker with Lisbon
Video
Weather
15 deaths, 1,615 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 10,325
Video
Mike’s Full Forecast 2/20/2021
Video
2 killed after military aircraft crashes near Montgomery airport
Video
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College students serving in the North Dakota National Guard are eligible for more assistance
Video
Watford City woman hosts vendor show to support small businesses
Video
Minot’s Full STEAM Ahead hosts 4th annual regional LEGO competition virtually
Video
More Local News