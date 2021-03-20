Mike’s Saturday evening #OneMinuteForecast 3/20/2021

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Falling temperatures and chances for rain: Mike’s Full Forecast 3/20/2021
Video
Remarkable Women: Kathy Howe
Video
KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
Video
Sunny and warm end of winter: Mike’s Full Forecast 3/19/2021
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Track and Field: Century runs away with first boys meet
Video
Top Stories
Volleyball: Bismarck State takes down Dakota College at Bottineau to move to 13-3 on the season
Video
College Sports: BSC and United Tribes split in basketball, UMary volleyball tops Crookston
Video
Track & Field: Bismarck girls take the All-City Indoor Meet on day one
Video
Class B Basketball: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier versus Kindred in the championship Saturday night
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being
Features
Salute to Seniors
Remarkable Women
KX Sport Show
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Fuzz Butt Strut
Computers for a Cause
Celebrate Sober
Souper Bowl of Caring
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Subscribe to our Email Newsletters
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Mike’s Saturday evening #OneMinuteForecast 3/20/2021
Weather
by:
Mike Dandrea
Posted:
Mar 20, 2021 / 08:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 20, 2021 / 08:30 PM CDT
Recent Videos
High school track
Video
College Volleyball
Video
Mike's Full Forecast 3/20/2021
Video
Curling for a cure
Video
College Basketball
Video
Class A Track & Field
Video
Class B State Tournament
Video
Remarkable Women: Kathy Howe
Video
The Junction
Video
Movie Casting
Video
Quick-thinking sisters save dad's life with CPR skills learned in high school
Video
Ag Experiment
Video
KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer
Video
Friday, March 19th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Law Enforcement Vaccines
Video
Runaways in ND
Video
Unemployment in ND
Video
Bunch of Audits
Video
PRCA Rodeo
Video
FF MAR 19
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
North Dakota legislature rescinds 1975 ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment
Local talent search to soon be underway for film based in North Dakota
Video
Hunter’s Smile: Bismarck orthodontist gives free braces in honor of patient
Video
KX News Live Stream
Is it ok to shoot a gun while you’re pregnant?
Video
HS Basketball: White Shield Senior Jesse White etches his name in the history books
Video
Remarkable Women: Kathy Howe
Video
Latest Stories
Falling temperatures and chances for rain: Mike’s Full Forecast 3/20/2021
Video
Bismarck senior living facility raising money to fight against trafficking
Minot woman uses curling to help women battling breast cancer
Video
Mandan welcomes applications for 2021 Local Events Grant
House rescinds ratification of Equal Rights Amendment
More Local News