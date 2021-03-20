Mike’s Saturday evening #OneMinuteForecast 3/20/2021

It is looking very warm to begin your spring season! Temperatures are near record levels in parts of western North Dakota. A few passing clouds and some thicker cloud cover off to the west will give us chances for some showers later on this evening. In some areas, those showers will persist into tomorrow morning. We could use the rain, seeing as we are in an extreme drought.

Temperatures are expected to drop toward the end of the weekend to near seasonable levels. This is due to a cold front that is passing through our region, which is also giving us those chances for rain. After a brief period of showers, clouds will roll out and sunshine will return to begin the workweek. Winds will also shift from the northwest, which will help keep our temperatures down.