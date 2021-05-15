Mike’s Saturday evening #OneMinuteForecast 5/15/2021

Mostly sunny conditions and very warm temperatures were the story for most of western North Dakota on Saturday. Temperatures warmed up enough to reach the convective temperature which produced quite a few cumulus clouds and even some scattered showers. Those showers may not reach the ground in many areas due to relative humidity values 20% or below in some spots.

Instability may lead to a chance at a rumble of thunder, but will not last long before conditions become more stable. There is always the possibility of fire weather given the warm, dry conditions, however light winds will keep that danger below the critical threshold.

These warm and sunny conditions will persist into the middle of the week. Wednesday there will be a chance at some showers in the early afternoon, with the chances increasing later on in the day. A developing center of high pressure will bring some moisture our way, bringing the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm.

Conditions will remain favorable for showers heading into the weekend as temperatures will begin to cool off, with highs in the low to mid 70s for many of us by the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea