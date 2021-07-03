Mike’s Saturday evening #OneMinuteForecast 7/3/2021

It’s going to be a very hot and sunny 4th of July in western North Dakota. There were some severe thunderstorms in the area Saturday evening, but the threat will diminish as the night goes on.

Overnight temperatures Saturday night will stay in the mid to upper 60s for many of us, with temperatures returning to the mid-90s Sunday.

Conditions will be fairly breezy to start the workweek, and chances for rain return Monday in the afternoon, lasting into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall down to slightly below average on Tuesday, as cloud cover will keep it cooler, with temperatures bouncing back up to average heading into the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea