Mike’s Saturday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 8/7/2021

Showers have been hanging around some of our southern counties Saturday afternoon, and will continue to push to the east going into Saturday evening. By Sunday, most of the cloudcover, especially off to the west, will push on out and give way to more sunshine.

Smoke will filter some of that sunshine on Sunday, which may keep our temperatures down slightly, but recent models have shown that we may get a little relief from the smoke, especially off to the northwest, by Monday morning.

We will be heating up tomorrow! Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s, with a few places off to the southwest getting close to returning to the triple digits once again.

By Sunday evening, a few isolated showers will work their way into western North Dakota, especially up toward the highway 2 corridor. Chances for showers will be on and off for our area going into Tuesday morning before the sunshine returns.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea