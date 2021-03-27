Mike’s Saturday Evening #OneMinuteForecast

There is quite the range of temperatures and winds this upcoming week. Winds will pick up to end your weekend and will continue on to the beginning of the week. It is expected that some of these wind gusts may reach over 50 miles per hour. This is the result of a cold front that will pass our region early on in the week, and bring a sharp drop in our temperatures.

High temperatures Tuesday are not expected to get much out of the 30's. There are several chances for precipitation behind this cold front, but those will mostly remain to the north side of the international border.