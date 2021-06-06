Mike’s Severe Weather Recap 6/5/2021-6/6/2021

It was certainly an active night for severe weather across southwestern North Dakota. We did have some training of thunderstorms, meaning that cells were constantly developing over one particular area, down near Bowman.

Our first severe thunderstorm warning came shortly after 10 PM CDT for Golden Valley, Slope, and Bowman Counties.

Storms continued to track to the northeast and developed into severe thunderstorms, at times producing hail nearly the size of ping pong balls and winds gusting over 70 miles per hour.

Storms are still moving through, with the main threat of severe weather now off to the northeast near Devils Lake.

Portions of central North Dakota are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 4 AM CDT, while areas off to the northeast are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 AM CDT.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea