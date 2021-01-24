Mike’s Sunday Afternoon 1/24/2021 #OneMinuteForecast

A wind chill advisory has again been issued for our northern counties. Those counties that are in Montana are under a wind chill advisory until 11 AM MST Monday, while the counties in North Dakota are under the advisory until 12 PM CST Monday.

Temperatures will remain below average into the middle of the week before a shift in the winds brings in some warm air from the south. Temperatures in the latter half of the week are expected to return to above average.

A few chances of snow remain in place for western North Dakota throughout the overnight tonight into the early hours on Monday morning. Be sure to tune in to KX News at 10 tonight for more details!

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea