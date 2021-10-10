Mike’s Sunday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/10/2021

Showers are continuing to push off to the east and to the northeast, while still sprinkling over the James River Valley as of Sunday afternoon. As those showers continue to push on out, there will be gradual clearing from west to east, with more seasonal temperatures sticking around to finish out the weekend.

There may be some chances for a few spots to see some patchy fog, but the dew point depression (or the difference between the air temperature and the dew point) might be big enough for fog to not be a factor in tonight’s forecast.

Things will calm down for a bit on Monday, as temperatures will be in the 50s for most of us, and limited chances for showers, save for the MonDak border area, and points west. However, going into the late hours of Monday night and into Tuesday morning, widespread cloudcover is going to work its way into the region, giving us some chances for showers, with the best chances coming in the afternoon.

Temperatures may be slightly below average for the middle of the week, as that cloud cover will inhibit some of the daytime heating. However, going into Thursday night and beyond, we will have a much more dry pattern return, but certainly not as hot. In fact, overnight lows going into the weekend may be at or below freezing for some spots.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea