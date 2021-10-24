Mike’s Sunday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/24/2021

North Dakota woke up to a wide variety of precipitation in the region to start Sunday morning. Some locations had all rain, while others had snow, and/or a mix of both. Showers will continue to fizzle out throughout the afternoon and into the evening, but cloud cover will still hang around for the most part.

Temperatures for most of us will remain a few degrees above freezing, but there will be some locations that may dip into the upper 20s.

Going into Monday, clouds will still hang around, and there will be a surface high to our northeast, while a surface low sits to the southwest. This will create a tight pressure gradient, meaning that there will be a big change in pressure over a relatively short distance. This tight pressure gradient will give us some rather gusty winds, even sustained winds at over 20 miles per hour in some locations.

By Tuesday, another chance of rain will move into the area. Coupled with the cooler temperatures, these showers may give us more relief from the drought which has plagued the state all year.

Temperatures will warm back up into the upper 50s with more sunny conditions to end the week.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea