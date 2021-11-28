Mike’s Sunday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/28/2021

Sunday afternoon is looking at some intervals of clouds and sun, with very low chances for precipitation. Dry air near the surface is keeping precipitation chances at a minimum. A warm front is set to pass through western North Dakota throughout the day Sunday, and that is bringing some very warm temperatures, especially to the southwest, where daytime highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s, even nearing 60 in some locations. What a warm way to end the month of November! We will have some intervals of clouds and sun to kick off the workweek. Above-average temperatures will be the case, especially to our southern counties, going into Wednesday, before temperatures start to drop to more average levels by the end of the week. A chance of snow may be possible by next weekend, but there is still uncertainty on any amounts, if any.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea

