Mike’s Sunday afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/28/2021

As we finish up the last weekend of the month, temperatures are still very warm. That is subject to change, however. A cold front is off to our west and is making its way through Montana and will be expected to pass through our area by Monday morning. This is a strong cold front that will bring some strong winds and a large dip in temperatures behind it.

Some of these winds are expected to gust up to near 60 miles per hour and sustained windspeeds are expected to be over 20 miles per hour.

There will also be some chances for various types of precipitation. Most of the heavier showers will stick north of the international border, but there will be some scattered rain and snow showers that will last through Tuesday. Low temperatures mid-week are expected to be in the teens.

Clouds will clear by Wednesday as winds calm down and begin to shift out of the south. This will bring up our temperatures quite a bit. High temperatures will be expected to get back into the 60s, even 70s in some spots by the weekend.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea

