Mike’s Sunday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/7/2021

Another beautiful early March day in North Dakota! (Who thought we’d be saying that?) Temperatures still well into the 50’s for most of us with that trend expected to continue to start the work week.

Winds have calmed down toward the west, but are still blowing pretty steadily around 15 to 20 miles per hour toward the east. Winds are expected to calm down throughout the region tonight, becoming light and variable.

That southeast wind is expected to pick back up again, reinforcing some of those warmer temperatures in our region until around Tuesday, when the winds will begin to shift from the west.

The ridge that has given us these well above average temperatures will break down behind a cold front that is going to pass through our region around mid-week. This will bring our temperatures to much more seasonal levels.

This cold front will also bring some chances for precipitation with it. The precipitation will vary based on location, with some of us getting snow and some of us getting rain, while others get a mix of both.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea