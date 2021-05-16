Mike’s Sunday afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 5/16/2021

Sunday looks a lot like Saturday in terms of temperatures. We did reach convective temperature again today, which explains the cumulus clouds over many parts of western North Dakota. The difference is, these clouds have not produced as much in the way of showers or virga, and are less widespread.

Overnight going into Monday morning, the lack of diurnal heating will allow for any lingering clouds to clear out. Clear conditions will continue to begin the workweek, with the possibility of some cloud cover as a result of convection.

Temperatures are expected to range from the upper 70s to mid 80s across the area until a shift in the weather pattern will bring us more moisture. The best chance at more widespread showers will be late Tuesday night, however southern parts of the state may have a chance at some scattered showers by Tuesday afternoon.

With these showers, the instability may produce several isolated thunderstorms, although nothing looks to be severe at this time.

This wet pattern will also drop our temperatures quite a bit. Highs by the end of the week will struggle to get out of the 60s for some areas.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea