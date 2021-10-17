Mike’s Sunday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 10/17/2021

Sunday was another beautiful day in western North Dakota, as there were a few high clouds in the sky, otherwise widespread sunshine to finish off your weekend. To begin the day on Monday, we can expect conditions fairly similar to today, however going through the afternoon, cloud cover will start to work its way in and start to cool off as well.

By Tuesday morning, a cold front will push through the area, bringing the temperatures down quite a bit, in fact going below seasonal averages much like last Wednesday. However, while there will be chances for showers, it will not be quite as widespread and amounts will not be as high. Models are hinting at the best chances for heavier precipitation to be toward the James River valley and points south.

We will bounce back from those cool temperatures to finish off the weekend, back to seasonal averages, or slightly above, with more sunshine associated with it. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for both 6-10 days and 8-14 days has our area under a greater chance for above-average temperatures to end the month of October, and the 8-14 day outlook is also showing a chance for above-average precipitation to finish the month.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea