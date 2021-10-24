Mike’s Sunday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 10/24/2021

Going into Monday, clouds will still hang around, and there will be a surface high to our northeast, while a surface low sits to the southwest. This will create a tight pressure gradient, meaning that there will be a big change in pressure over a relatively short distance. This tight pressure gradient will give us some rather gusty winds, even sustained winds at over 20 miles per hour in some locations.

By Tuesday, another chance of rain will move into the area. Coupled with the cooler temperatures, these showers may give us more relief from the drought which has plagued the state all year.

Temperatures will warm back up into the upper 50s with more sunny conditions to end the week.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea