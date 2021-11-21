Mike’s Sunday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 11/21/2021

High pressure has been moving into our area from south-central Canada, and that has started to diminish the winds from west to east throughout the late morning and early afternoon. A cold front moved through overnight Saturday into Sunday and that has brought down our temperatures quite a bit, with daytime temperatures struggling to get out of the 20s in a lot of places. However, as that high pressure continues its push toward the southeast, there will be a warm front approaching from the west. This will shift our winds out of the west and raise the temperatures quite a bit. Off toward the southwest, daytime highs on Monday can expect to be in the 50s, while areas to the northeast will not see this warm-up until Tuesday, when most of western North Dakota can expect temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We will have clouds passing through the area, at some points the cloud cover may be a bit more widespread. However, precipitation chances remain relatively low for the forecast period.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea