Mike’s Sunday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 11/28/2021

Sunday afternoon saw some intervals of clouds and sun, and a few places had a couple spotty showers. Dry air near the surface is keeping precipitation chances at a minimum. A warm front passed through western North Dakota on Sunday afternoon, and that brought some very warm temperatures, especially to the southwest. What a warm way to end the month of November! We will have some intervals of clouds and sun to kick off the workweek. Above-average temperatures will be the case, especially to our southern counties, going into Wednesday, before temperatures start to drop to more average levels by the end of the week. A chance of snow may be possible by next weekend, but there is still uncertainty on any amounts if any.
-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea