Mike’s Sunday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/12/2021

Over the next few days, we can expect some intervals of clouds and sun, and very little in the way of any precipitation, if any at all. There will be more sunshine to begin Tuesday, especially in the south-central, while a few clouds may still linger to the north. Winds will also remain relatively calm going into Tuesday night, as an upper-level ridge continues to build into our area. That’s what’s giving us well-above-average temperatures to go along with these calm winds. That pattern will change on Wednesday, however, as a chance of snow associated with a trough moving into our area will bring temperatures down quite a bit, below average in many locations. It is still slightly early to tell for accumulations, however it does appear as of this time that the heavier accumulations will remain to the south and east of our viewing area. Behind that system that is to move through on Wednesday, we can expect some breezy conditions and temperatures struggling to get out of the teens in many locations. Overnight lows will range from the single digits to below zero across western North Dakota.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea

