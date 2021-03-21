Mike’s Sunday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 3/21/2021

After last night’s dry surface air caused most of the precipitation to evaporate before reaching the ground, conditions cleared out this afternoon, allowing for some warmer temperatures. Winds have shifted from the northwest, though, which slightly kept the temperatures down.

Expect the northerly winds to continue into the beginning of the week, save for Monday when we have a variable wind that will predominantly flow from the south. That northerly wind along with some cloudy conditions on and off throughout the week will keep our daytime highs to much more seasonable levels, in the mid-40’s.

A Colorado low will move north northeast in the beginning of the week, giving some cloudy conditions to the south. Another line of cloud cover will approach from the northwest by Tuesday, leaving a thin band of clear skies, while most of western North Dakota will be under cloud cover.

These clouds have a good chance at producing some precipitation, but given the very dry air at the surface, it is likely that the precipitation will evaporate before reaching the ground, much like it did last night.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea

