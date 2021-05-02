Mike’s Sunday evening #OneMinuteForecast 5/2/2021

We had quite a bit of virga overnight and into this morning. That is when the rain is falling from the clouds but vaporizes before reaching the surface. That is a result of how dry the air above the surface has been. There are other areas that did see some of the rain make it to the surface, but many of us did not have substantial amounts reach the surface.

Chances for rain tonight will diminish from west to east. Areas that have cloud cover lingering around longer will have some warmer overnight lows than those areas that have some clearing in the clouds earlier in the evening/overnight.

We do have some breaks in the clouds to begin the workweek, with a few chances for some showers mixed in. The next chance for more widespread showers is Wednesday. Breezy conditions will start the workweek.

Temperatures will hover around average to slightly below average for most of the week. Saturday will be below average with another chance for may of us to get some rainfall.

Overnight lows will remain in about the mid to upper 30s for most of the week.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea