Mike’s Sunday evening #OneMinuteForecast 6/27/2021

A few showers will linger on Sunday evening. Temperatures will remain around seasonal averages, as the cloud cover will keep temperatures slightly cooler. Some of these storms may be strong, but the severe threat, as of this time, remains relatively low south of the international border.

Clouds will clear out later on in the overnight into tomorrow morning, with a few lingering chances for showers around the south central part of the state for the morning commute. Most of us will get a break from the breezy conditions over the next several days.

Temperatures for the workweek will rise back up into the 90s, with more sunshine lasting through the 4th of July weekend.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea