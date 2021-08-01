Mike’s Sunday evening #OneMinuteForecast 8/1/2021

Smoke has cleared out in the far western edge of the state, but continues to stick around the highway 83 corridor. That smoke is expected to stick around and impact visibility. Some of the smoke has been trapped in an inversion layer, or a layer where the atmosphere warms up with height.

As winds pick back up going into Monday evening, smoke from the fires in the Canadian Prairies will continue to cover our forecast area.

Sunshine is expected to continue throughout the beginning of the workweek, with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Depending on the thickness of the smoke, it may keep the temperatures down a few degrees, but it will still be hot.

On Wednesday, there will be a slight chance for some rain and thunderstorms as the area starts to cool down back to around average temperatures to kick off next weekend.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea