Mike’s Sunday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 9/5/2021

Conditions for your Sunday were mostly sunny and warm. Some places will get well into the 80s. It will also be quite dry like it was on Saturday. Combined with winds strengthening going into Monday, this may prompt some concern for fire weather.

Red flag warnings have been issued for western North Dakota ahead of some critical fire weather conditions.

For Labor Day, some areas to the south and west may return to the 90s, as recent models have shown stronger warm air advection into the region.

Last week’s rain provided little drought relief, but conditions will remain mostly sunny going into the workweek. It will slightly cool off on Tuesday before bouncing back up into the mid 80s toward the end of the week. Sunshine will also stick around for most of the week, with chances for rain remaining pretty minimal.