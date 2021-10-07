Mike’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/7/2021

A weak cold front passes through the region early on Thursday morning, and it brings with it a few chances for some showers and cooler temperatures off to the west. However, temperatures off to the east will be slightly warmer, as the cold front will not be very strong Thursday.

That pattern changes Friday, however, and brings much cooler temperatures and chances for showers and even a few embedded thunderstorms going into the weekend. It will remain cooler for the weekend, with more seasonal temperatures, 50s and 60s.

There will be a few more chances for some isolated showers going into the middle of next week.

The Climate Prediction Center is showing that there is strong confidence that we will receive above average amounts of rain, which will help with our drought situation!

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea