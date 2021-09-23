Mike’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/23/2021

Thursday will be another warm day for south-central North Dakota, however, a cold frontal boundary will sweep through the region. This will bring temperatures down and shift the direction of our winds. Winds will start to breeze out of the northwest, and that northwesterly flow will bring our temperatures down heading into the weekend.

There will be very few chances for showers behind the frontal boundary, but those will not last long and be pretty isolated in nature. The best chances for showers will be after midnight and into the early hours of Friday morning.

Conditions will clear out on Friday, but it will be much more fall-like, with most places staying in the 60s.

A ridge off to the west will move its way into the area by the weekend, and that will bring our temperatures back up, with well-above-average temperatures heading into the workweek. Some areas may reach the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will remain at a minimum for most of the forecast period.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea