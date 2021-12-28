Mike’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/28/2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Although it is not quite as wintry in terms of snowfall for this Tuesday, it is still very chilly out there, with wind chill advisories and warnings issued all around the Peace Garden State. Wind chills can be around 40 below zero at times, so make sure you have at least one insulated layer among other layers of clothing when heading out the door. We will have some chances for snow along the south-central on Tuesday evening, with a few chances for flurries in the mix heading into the new year, but it will mostly be intervals of clouds and sun. New Year’s Day looks to be much cooler, however, there will be a warm up to near average temperatures heading into the first workweek of the new year. Again, it cannot be emphasized enough to bundle up! Even with a break from the gusty conditions that were here Monday, wind chill can still be a factor with a light breeze.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.