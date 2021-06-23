Mike’s Wednesday evening #OneMinuteForecast 6/23/2021

It was a very hot day in western North Dakota today, with some places returning to the triple digits! Other places off to the northwest were much cooler, and we will have a bit of a cool down over the next couple of days.

Temperatures tomorrow will mainly be in the mid to upper 80s, with temperatures Friday dipping down into the low to mid 70s. There is a slight risk of some strong storms tomorrow night, mostly toward the southwest, as the Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather in southwestern North Dakota.

Temperatures next week will return back into the 90s for most of us. The climate prediction center has issued a moderate risk for excessive heat for the entire state on their 8 to 14 day outlook (Valid July 1st – July 7th). There will be some outside chances for more showers and thunderstorms heading into the weekend.

Sunshine will return to begin next week as those temperatures will bounce back up.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea