Mike’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/18/2021

Wednesday is going to be much cooler off to the northwest, where there will be chances for rain on and off most of the day. Otherwise, cloud cover will hang around, keeping daytime heating to a minimum. Off to the southeast, it will still be warm, in fact some places may reach the triple digits.

We will be receiving better chances for rain on Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will reach much more comfortable levels, below average. Overnight lows in our northern counties may even reach the upper 40s.

Smoke will continue to improve going into the weekend. Winds will be breezy, at times gusting to near 30 miles per hour.

Temperatures will even out to average, or slightly below average, heading into next week.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea