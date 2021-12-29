Mike’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Another cold day is in store for us for this Wednesday morning. Wind chills in the morning have registered under 50 degrees below zero in Rugby, and high temperatures for most of western North Dakota will remain below zero, save for the far southwestern portion of the state.

Wind Chill Warnings are in effect for counties north and east of the Missouri River, and are set to expire at 6 PM CST Wednesday evening.

The cold air will stick around for the rest of the week, heading into the New Year’s Holiday. However, to start the first week of January, we can expect some temperatures near average. 20s and potentially 30s are expected for Sunday, however, we will cool it back down by the middle of next week.

Snow chances as of now look to remain minimal, however, a snow flurry cannot be ruled out, otherwise, we can expect mostly intervals of clouds and sun. This will help improve the road conditions after the closures that occurred on some major highways earlier this week.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea