While it won’t be as windy as yesterday, the wind will pick back up again tomorrow with some wind gusts in the mid-afternoon around 35 mph or more. Hopefully, nothing changes and Friday will be a mostly sunny day with a lot less wind.
One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 6-1
Look for a few passing clouds overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s. As low pressure to our northeast retrogrades back closer to our area, it will tighten the pressure gradient as high pressure remains to our west. This will mean that winds will strengthen again out of the northwest by daybreak tomorrow, especially across […]
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter