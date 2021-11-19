Mild Weather Will Continue Into the Weekend

Clouds will increase into tonight, and there will be a slight chance for rain and snow showers overnight into tomorrow morning across our far southwest counties. Temperatures tonight will drop into the teens and 20s. Mild weather continues tomorrow as daytime highs climb into the upper 30s to mid-40s across our area with a good amount of sunshine, particularly across our northern counties. There will be a slight chance for additional precipitation across the South Dakota border, with additional chances for snow showers towards the Canadian border by late tomorrow night as a strong cold front arrives. This front will drop temperatures dramatically for the latter half of the weekend as strong northwesterly winds also increase. Temperatures again rebound into early next week, with precipitation chances generally quite low, but another cold front is forecasted to move through just before Thanksgiving.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder