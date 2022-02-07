Temperatures will remain very mild for February overnight, as temperatures drop down into the low 30s for most. Winds will increase from the northwest by tomorrow morning, and strong winds will increase through tomorrow afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of the state. Although not quite as warm as today, temperatures tomorrow will once again reach the 30s and 40s, with the warmest readings in our southwest. There will be a chance for light rain and snow showers through tomorrow, mostly across central North Dakota. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Wednesday with more chances for light snow across western portions of the state, but temperatures again will warm up to well above average numbers Thursday. A cold front then will knock our temperatures down slightly to end the week with a cold start to Saturday morning, but overall the pattern will remain mild through the weekend and into next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder