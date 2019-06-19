Minor Flooding A Concern For Some Today

Today: Rain and storms for much of southern and western North Dakota. Excessive rainfall will bring minor flooding concerns. Southern ND could see 1″-2″ of rainfall between today and tonight. Williston and areas in the northwest have a better chance of seeing rain by late afternoon while Minot has a better chance at overnight rain. Highs will return to the 60s to around 70 degrees with southeasterly wind around 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Rain and storms continue to be widely scattered. Lows in the 50s with SE wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Thursday: Rain and storms will likely continue for the first half of the day with the excessive rainfall a concern for eastern ND. There’s even a chance at a little sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will return to the 60s and 70s. Northeasterly wind will be around 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Friday: Another low pressure system will move through and bring widely scattered rain and storms with cool highs in the 60s.

