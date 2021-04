Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies as highs will be cooler in the 50s and 60s. A slight chance for light rain in northern ND. Mostly around a trace. The northerly winds will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing northerly wind with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall to the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday: A chance for rain in the southern half of the state. Mainly south of I-94. Cooler highs in the 50s. Northerly wind 10-20 mph.