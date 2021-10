Today: Mostly cloudy skies as highs return to the 40s and 50s. A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of western ND. SE winds will increase to 20-30 MPH, gusting to over 45 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with continued windy conditions. SE winds 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with increasing rain chances throughout the day. Highs return to the 40s and 50s. SE winds will increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.