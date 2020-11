Today: Cold daytime highs in the 20s to lower 30s. Light snow is possible in northern ND with less than half an inch of accumulation. Winds from the west and northwest will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Tonight: Widespread teens with a decrease in cloud cover. WNW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with widespread 30s. SW 5-15 mph.