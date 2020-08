Today: Mostly sunny and dry with SE winds around 10-20 mph. Highs will warm to the 70s and 80s. Today is one of the coolest days of the week with a rise in temperatures by Friday.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy with light SE winds. Lows will drop to the 50s.

Tuesday: Chances for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 70s and 80s. Southeasterly wind 10-15 mph.