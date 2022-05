Today: Rain and storms highlight most of the day. Highs will stay cool and mainly in the 50s with increasing wind. Westerly winds will be the strongest in far southern ND with sustained winds to 30 MPH, gusting to 55 MPH.

Tonight: Decreasing rain and storms with partly cloudy skies. Lows will cool to the 30s and 40s as westerly winds will decrease to 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with warmer highs in the 60s. SW winds to 10-20 MPH.