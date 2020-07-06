Monday’s Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW

Today: Partly sunny with scattered morning storms in central ND. Chances for severe weather will be in the SW by this evening. Highs return to the lower 80s with light and variable wind.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with lows falling to the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny throughout the morning with an increase in cloud cover by the afternoon. A line of rain and storms will move through the area starting by early evening through the overnight. There’s a slight risk for severe storms across the state with large hail and damaging wind being the main threats. Highs return to the 80s and breezy southeasterly wind.

