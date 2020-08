Today: Mostly sunny, dry and a little breezy. Highs return to the 70s and 80s with westerly wind increasing to 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear as lows fall to the 40s and 50s. West winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for late afternoon showers. Highs heat to the 80s and 90s with a light ESE wind.