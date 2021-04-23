More Chances For Precipitation Ahead

Partially clearing skies tonight will help to bring temperatures down into the overnight, with lows expected to fall into the upper teens and low 20s. Temperatures will rebound slightly tomorrow into the upper 40s and 50s with more sunshine, but an area of low pressure could provide enough energy to increase rain and snow chances late Saturday night and into Sunday. Precipitation chances will linger into the afternoon Sunday for our northern counties, where to the south expect some drying by the afternoon. A second wave of rain and snow will be possible Monday as more energy from the west arrives. Temperatures will remain slightly below average by the end of the weekend and into next week with outside chances for precipitation persisting through much of next week across our north. Temperatures will also rebound closer to seasonal averages by the second half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder