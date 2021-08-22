More chances for rain, below-average temperatures ahead

Some severe weather moved through the area earlier on Sunday, with some areas reporting hail the size of golf balls! Off to the east, there were some tornado warnings that were issued due to radar indicated rotation. As of Sunday evening, that threat is dying down, and will give way to more fair conditions on Monday.

It will be a bit warmer on Monday, but certainly cooler relative to what we’ve had for most of the summer, as temperatures are expected to near the mid 80s to potentially low 90s in our southern counties.

Monday night will bring another chance of some showers and thunderstorms that will knock our temperatures back down into the 70s. We will have several chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the week, with more comfortable conditions. Overnight lows may dip into the mid 40s for some of our northern counties.

As far as the drought situation is concerned, slow steady rain coupled with below-average temperatures is ideal for giving us some much-needed relief.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea