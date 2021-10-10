More chances for rain/snow mid-week

Most of us in Western North Dakota are now seeing more clear conditions behind that low that caused widespread rainfall across the state, which was much needed. We will have a bit of a break from the rainfall off toward the east, but there will be some rainfall moving in from the west that will affect the western portion of the state.

Some frozen precipitation cannot be ruled out, and snow is even a strong possibility by Wednesday morning. This precipitation will linger throughout Wednesday and into Thursday morning when a wintry mix is possible for a few locations in western North Dakota.

We will once again see some more sunshine after this precipitation event mid-week. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting strong confidence that we will be below average once again in terms of precipitation on their 8-14 day outlook.

Windy conditions will persist for the end of the week, with winds gusting near 40 miles per hour at times on Wednesday through Friday.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea