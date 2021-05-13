More scattered shower & storm activity with a big warm-up ahead

Today: Increasing clouds with scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs will return to the 60s and 70s. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: A few lingering showers will taper and clouds will decrease. Lows will fall to the 40s with light and variable wind.

Friday: A warm up to widespread 70s with another round of stray showers. NW winds 5-10 MPH.

A pattern shift looks like into the next week. I’ll promote a much warmer and drier forecast. A ridge of high pressure will build over the Upper Plains through Monday and Tuesday. This will give us a high chance of seeing may 80s in the forecast. It’ll also bring a much drier and sunny sky.

