Today: Mostly cloudy with cold daytime highs. Many areas could see record-breaking cold daytime highs. Meaning, that these could be the coldest highs we’ve seen for April 15th since record keeping. Looks for afternoon highs in the low to mid-20s with NW winds 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. That may be enough to cause some blowing snow concerns.

Tonight: A very cold night ahead with possible record-breaking lows. Widespread single digits as we head into Saturday morning under partly cloudy skies and weakening NW winds.

We could break or tie record lows by Saturday morning.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny with another round of cold daytime highs in the 20s and light NW wind to 5-15 MPH.

Easter Sunday: A round of snow could slow down your Easter Sunday travel plants. Light to moderate snow will bring anywhere from 3″-7″ inches of new snow. Locally higher amounts in the northern half of the state and a better chance at less than 3″ south of I-94. A rain/snow mix in the south could dampen some of the snow accumulation. Westerly winds 25-35 MPH, gusting to 40+ MPH.